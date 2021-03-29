Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €58.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

Shares of EVD stock opened at €49.40 ($58.12) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 12 month high of €59.20 ($69.65). The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -3,800.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €55.40 and a 200-day moving average of €49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

