Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.82 ($8.02).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of AT1 opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.46. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €6.41 ($7.54).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.