Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,684,000 after acquiring an additional 196,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.