Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 732.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 263,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $1,957,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.8743 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

