Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $123,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 65,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $172.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.