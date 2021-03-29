Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,468 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 716.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 117,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WPP by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 89,645 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 104,193.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $64.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.40. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

