Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0767 on Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $75.18 million and $16,922.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

