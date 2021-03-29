Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.41 ($93.42).

ETR:BMW opened at €83.79 ($98.58) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €38.50 ($45.29) and a one year high of €88.78 ($104.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

