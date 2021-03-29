Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) and Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Critical Survey

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) and Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Allakos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayer Aktiengesellschaft -22.32% 14.23% 5.01% Allakos N/A -29.18% -27.70%

This table compares Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Allakos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $48.23 billion 1.22 $4.58 billion $1.77 8.91 Allakos N/A N/A -$85.37 million ($1.89) -60.92

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Allakos. Allakos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Allakos shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Allakos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allakos has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Allakos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 1 8 7 0 2.38 Allakos 0 0 4 0 3.00

Allakos has a consensus target price of $181.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.63%. Given Allakos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allakos is more favorable than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft beats Allakos on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, medical products, medicated skincare products, nutritional supplements, and self-care solutions in dermatology, nutritional supplements, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, digestive health, allergy, and cold and cough. The Crop Science segment offers chemical and biological crop protection products, improved plant traits, seeds, digital solution, and pest and weed control products, as well as customer service for agriculture. This segment also provides breeding, propagation, and production/processing of seeds, including seed dressing. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop oncology drugs; research and license agreement with Dewpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of new treatments for cardiovascular and gynecological diseases; collaboration agreement with Exscientia Ltd, Foundation Medicine Inc., and Evotec AG; research collaboration with Arvinas Inc. and Forschungszentrum JÃ¼lich GmbH; strategic research partnership with University of Oxford to develop novel gynecological therapies; and research collaboration agreements with Haplogen GmbH and Kyoto University to identify new drugs candidates for the treatment of pulmonary diseases. The company distributes its products through wholesalers, pharmacies and pharmacy chains, supermarkets, online and other retailers, and hospitals, as well as directly to farmers. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

