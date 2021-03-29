Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Basf stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. 51,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

