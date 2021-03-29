Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 272.1% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BASA opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.12.
Basanite Company Profile
