Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 272.1% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BASA opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

