Barrington Research Begins Coverage on CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Equities research analysts at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 184.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get CarLotz alerts:

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $7.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.