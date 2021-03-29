Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.97. 243,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

