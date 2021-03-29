Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.97. 243,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.