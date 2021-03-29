Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 5.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 134,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 44,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRI. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Stoneridge stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.35 million, a P/E ratio of -117.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

