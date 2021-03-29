Barclays PLC Sells 2,605 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,778. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,594,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 133,645 shares of company stock worth $5,882,290 and have sold 1,400,020 shares worth $1,479,369. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $68.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $3.50 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

