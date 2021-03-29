Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GENC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 37,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENC stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

In related news, CFO Eric E. Mellen sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $37,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Sharp sold 6,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $86,880.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,350 shares of company stock valued at $168,557. 29.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

