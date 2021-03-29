Barclays PLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $230,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,457 in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

