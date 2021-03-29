Barclays PLC Buys 1,137 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 280.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after buying an additional 224,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Globant by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,941,000 after buying an additional 65,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,328,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $209.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.78 and its 200-day moving average is $199.95. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

