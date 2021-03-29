Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.95

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.
BKNIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.
Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.