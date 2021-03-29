Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,425 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $32.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $404.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

