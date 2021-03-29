Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 423,138 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of American Finance Trust worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,630,000 after buying an additional 649,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 260,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 612.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 247,128 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 787.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 146,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of AFIN opened at $9.95 on Monday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.69%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

