Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 294,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ESPR opened at $27.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $765.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ESPR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.