Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Village Super Market news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,049.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $205,141. 31.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLGEA opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $358.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

