Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,637,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,502 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $883.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIV shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

In other news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 400,000 shares of company stock worth $2,287,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

