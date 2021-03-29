Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,345 Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Altabancorp worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altabancorp by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $42.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

