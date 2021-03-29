Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,324 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $233,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $151,217.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,473 shares of company stock worth $1,340,479 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

