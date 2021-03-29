Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 208.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,038,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053,524 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 464,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,273 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 62.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 142,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,460,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

