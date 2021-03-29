Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 626 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.69.

NYSE FRC traded down $3.87 on Monday, hitting $166.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,478. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

