Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 313,375 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average of $93.64. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.