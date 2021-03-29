Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 112,619 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 219.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112,619 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after buying an additional 825,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.82. 14,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,978. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.