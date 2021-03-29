Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIDU. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $208.61 on Monday. Baidu has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.40.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Baidu by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

