Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AYLA. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of AYLA traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,490. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ayala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $292,573.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,551.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,592 shares of company stock valued at $954,801.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

