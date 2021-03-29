Axie Infinity Shards Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.26 or 0.00627402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00067108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.