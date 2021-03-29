Aviva (LON:AV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aviva to a hold rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 390.78 ($5.11).

LON:AV traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 401.20 ($5.24). 9,072,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.40 ($5.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.90. The stock has a market cap of £15.76 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 3.65%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

In other news, insider Mohit Joshi bought 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73). Also, insider Jim McConville bought 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). Insiders acquired 30,285 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,169 over the last quarter.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

