Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of AVID traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.05. 5,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $892.02 million, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $684,140. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

