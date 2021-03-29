Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 224.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,688 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

AVTR opened at $28.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $313,505.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

