Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 825.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avantor were worth $325,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $205,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 384.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 210,765 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avantor by 31.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $28.02. 62,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,428. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $31.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

