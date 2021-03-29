AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00 at Stephens

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Stephens from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,357.92.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,413.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,228.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,189.49. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $757.18 and a 52 week high of $1,424.01. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

