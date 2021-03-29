AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post sales of $17.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.64 million and the lowest is $17.58 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $24.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $75.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.86 million to $75.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.54 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $93.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

