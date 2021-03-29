Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560,328 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $123,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,947 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 238.0% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Atlassian stock opened at $212.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.33. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $126.54 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.65, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

