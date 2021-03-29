Athenex (ATNX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX):

3/9/2021 – Athenex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

3/8/2021 – Athenex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

3/8/2021 – Athenex had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/8/2021 – Athenex had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/2/2021 – Athenex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Athenex was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/2/2021 – Athenex was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Athenex was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

3/1/2021 – Athenex was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/1/2021 – Athenex was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2021 – Athenex had its price target lowered by analysts at Laidlaw from $38.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Athenex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

2/10/2021 – Athenex is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Athenex stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. 45,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,584. Athenex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Get Athenex Inc alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Athenex by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.