ATC Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 99.6% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $473,676.06 and approximately $4.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.00338084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004098 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

