Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 50.6% in March

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,833,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.66.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
