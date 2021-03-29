Asana, Inc.’s (NYSE:ASAN) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 29th

Asana’s (NYSE:ASAN) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 29th. Asana had issued 30,030,516 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $630,640,836 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of Asana’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $27.39 on Monday. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,539 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $10,598,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $7,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.