Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Up 112.3% in March

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth about $4,436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

