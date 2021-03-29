Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

