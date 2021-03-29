Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

