Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,720 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Arch Resources worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $272,000.

ARCH stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

