Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Position Raised by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,042 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources accounts for approximately 8.7% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Arch Resources worth $37,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

ARCH traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $41.77. 5,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.