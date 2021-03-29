Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 911,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 340,332 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of ACGL opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $38.81.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

